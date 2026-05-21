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43% of enterprise AI initiatives may fail, HCLTech warns

It highlighted a growing execution gap as enterprises race to scale AI while facing mounting pressure to deliver results within increasingly compressed timeframes.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:18 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAIbusinessHCL

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