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Fourth hike: Overall fuel rates up by Rs 7.5 per litre since May 15

In Delhi, petrol price crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark for the first time in over four years. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 102.12 in Delhi, while diesel price has jumped to Rs 95.20 per litre.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:04 IST
Business NewsdieselPetrolprice hike

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