5% GST on Covid-19 vaccine will stay, income to be shared with states: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre will buy the 75 per cent Covid-19 vaccine as announced earlier and will also pay their GST. But 70 per cent of the income from GST will be shared with states.
She also added that the 5 per cent GST on vaccines will stay.
The GST Council slashed the tax rate on Covid-19 medicines such as Remdesivir and equipment like oxygen concentrators and medical grade oxygen.
Tax on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Also, tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.
Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers, temperature check equipment and ambulances too will attract lower 5 per cent tax, she said.
