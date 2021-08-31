A day of highs for indices, Nifty crosses 17,000-mark

Indices scaled new highs on Tuesday with Nifty crossing the 17,000-mark. Earlier, Sensex crossed the 57,000-mark for the first time in early trade on Tuesday.

At the time of filing this copy, Nifty was at 17,043, up 112.90 or 0.67 per cent.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 index were Bharati Airtel, Hindalco, Eicher motors, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.

Reflecting the strong stock market sentiments despite lingering worries over possible tapering by the US Federal Reserve, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,48,34,296 crore in morning trade.

Key macroeconomic data including the GDP growth rate for Q1 FY22 scheduled to be released later in the day would be key factors for the domestic market going ahead, analysts told IANS.