A day of highs for indices, Nifty crosses 17,000-mark

A day of highs for indices, Nifty crosses 17,000-mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 14:29 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Indices scaled new highs on Tuesday with Nifty crossing the 17,000-mark. Earlier, Sensex crossed the 57,000-mark for the first time in early trade on Tuesday.

At the time of filing this copy, Nifty was at 17,043, up 112.90 or 0.67 per cent.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 index were Bharati Airtel, Hindalco, Eicher motors, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.

Read | Sensex scales 57,000 peak; surges over 4,000 points so far in August

Reflecting the strong stock market sentiments despite lingering worries over possible tapering by the US Federal Reserve, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,48,34,296 crore in morning trade.

Key macroeconomic data including the GDP growth rate for Q1 FY22 scheduled to be released later in the day would be key factors for the domestic market going ahead, analysts told IANS.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nifty
NSE
BSE
Markets
Sensex

What's Brewing

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 