<p>The Union Budget 2026 has introduced a taxpayer-friendly measure called the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS 2026). The scheme recognises a growing compliance issue: many resident Indians have small foreign assets or income that were not reported in earlier tax returns, often due to lack of awareness rather than deliberate concealment.</p>.<p>India’s Black Money law, enacted in 2015, imposes very stringent consequences for undisclosed foreign assets, including tax at 30%, penalty up to three times the tax, and even prosecution. </p><p>While a one-time disclosure window was provided in 2015, many individuals with small or legacy foreign holdings remained outside its scope.</p>.<p>With increasing global information-sharing between tax authorities, cases are now surfacing where individuals had modest foreign accounts, overseas stock benefits, student savings, or assets accumulated during non-resident periods, but failed to report them after returning to India. The new FAST-DS 2026 scheme is intended precisely for such situations.</p>.<p>Who can use the scheme</p>.<p>First, where a resident taxpayer has undisclosed foreign income or an undisclosed foreign asset, and the total value does not exceed Rs 1 crore as on March 31, 2026. In such cases, the taxpayer can voluntarily declare the income or asset and pay tax at 30%, along with an additional amount equal to 100% of such tax. Once this is paid, the income or asset will not be taxed again, and the taxpayer will receive immunity from further penalty and prosecution under the Black Money law.</p>.<p>Second, many individuals acquired foreign assets legitimately while working abroad or from income already taxed in India, but failed to report them in Schedule FA after becoming residents. For such cases, where the asset value does not exceed Rs 5 crore, the taxpayer can regularise the non-disclosure by paying a flat fee of Rs 1 lakh, without any recomputation of tax.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Time-bound and electronic process</p>.<p>The declaration process is fully electronic. Once a declaration is filed and verified, the tax authority will intimate the amount payable. The scheme is expected to remain open for six months from the date of its notification.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A compliance-driven measure</p>.<p>FAST-DS 2026 is not an amnesty for large undisclosed wealth. It is a narrowly targeted, time-bound compliance window for individuals with small or technical lapses in foreign asset reporting. For many returning professionals, former students, or employees with overseas stock benefits, this scheme could be a practical opportunity to clean up legacy disclosures and avoid the severe consequences of the Black Money law.</p>.<p>Taxpayers with any foreign accounts, investments, or overseas employment benefits would be well advised to review their past filings and evaluate whether the scheme is applicable once the disclosure window opens. The detailed operational rules, forms, and timelines for the scheme are expected to be notified separately by the government.</p>