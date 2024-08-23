About 500,000 trees cut for Elon Musk's Tesla gigafactory near Berlin: Report

The development of Elon Musk's Tesla gigafactory near Berlin has sparked a controversy as a recent satellite analysis shows that approximately 500,000 trees have been cut for the company construction.

The study was conducted by Kayrros, an environmental intelligence company that said the trees cover an area of 329 hectares and felling of trees happened between March 2020 and May 2023, as reported by The Guardian.

Enironmental activists are opposing the project claiming that the development is contradicting the idea of sustainability which the company has.

The chief analyst of Kayrros said that the number of trees cut for the project is equivalent to about "13,000 tonnes of CO2, which is the annual amount emitted by 2,800 average internal combustion engine cars in the US."