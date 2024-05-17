Absolutely convinced corporates are more ethical today: Azim Premji

New Delhi: Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji on Friday said he is 'absolutely convinced' that corporates of today's era are more ethical than 20-40 years back, and attributed this to 'cleaner' governments and businesses' own sense of ethics.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Premji -- who is counted among India's top philanthropists -- said he believes that the younger lot who have built professional organisations and made it really big by the age of 30-40 years are more conscious about philanthropy and their responsibilities towards the society.