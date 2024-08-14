Accenture get CCI's nod to acquire stake in Vodafone's arm

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday cleared IT and consulting firm Accenture's acquisition of a stake in Vodafone Shared Operations.

Vodafone Shared Operations Ltd (VSOL) is engaged in the provision of shared services to the Vodafone Group and its network of partner telecommunications companies. VSOL is a part of Vodafone Group Plc.

"CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of shares of Vodafone Shared Operations by Accenture," the regulator said in a post on X.