Adani calls off FPO, to return money to investors

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 22:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Adani Group on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) due to the ongoing controversy triggered by a report released by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, accusing the company of accounting fraud.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 1, 2023 has decided, in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the further public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed," the company said in an exchange filing.

More to follow...

Adani Group
FPO
Business News

