Adani calls off FPO, to return money to investors

The Adani Group on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) due to the ongoing controversy triggered by a report released by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, accusing the company of accounting fraud.
"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 1, 2023 has decided, in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the further public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed," the company said in an exchange filing.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team
George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees
First tigress brought to MP under special project dies
Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'
What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs
'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets
Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles
Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory