<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani group</a> on Sunday said its Haifa port in Israel is fully secure and in operational condition amid heightened military conflict in Iran.</p>.<p>In a statement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-ports-and-special-economic-zone-limited-apsez">Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone</a> (APSEZ) said all employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure.</p>.<p>The US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> on Saturday launched a military operation against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, including at Haifa.</p>.<p>"Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition," the statement said.</p>.<p>It, however, did not say if any of the Iranian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drones">drones</a> or missiles had hit the port.</p>.<p>The port authority continues to monitor the situation and is in close coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety of Israel, and is operating as per their instructions.</p>.<p>"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel's supply chain and international trade," it added. </p>