Adani Energy share sale gets three-fold bids as buyers pile in

By P R Sanjai and Baiju Kalesh

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s power transmission unit has received bids that are more than three times of the amount the company plans to raise from a share sale, signaling strong investor interest.

Indian and international institutions have oversubscribed to Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.’s Rs 8,370 crore share sale through the so-called qualified institutional placement, or QIP, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

This share sale marks the first equity fundraising by a unit of the Adani Group following the damaging report released by short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023 alleging widespread corporate malfeasance by the conglomerate. Adani Group has repeatedly denied these allegations. It also came on the heels of another Rs 8,370 crore share sale by Vedanta Ltd. earlier in July.