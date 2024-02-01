Adani Enterprises Q3 profit jumps twofold to Rs 1,888 crore

While Adani's green hydrogen business in the new energy vertical of the company saw more than 4x rise in pre-tax profit to Rs 1,655 crore, road business EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 910 crore. Airport business EBITDA was up 27 per cent at Rs 1,774 crore.