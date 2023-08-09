Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6 billion Wilmar Venture

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, the people said. Wilmar, the Singapore-headquartered food conglomerate co-founded by billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong in 1991, could decide to retain its stake in the business, one of the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the people said. An Adani spokesman said the group won’t comment on market speculation. A representative for Wilmar declined to comment.

Shares of Adani Wilmar have fallen about 36% this year, valuing the company at around $6.2 billion. Adani-linked companies had lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research leveled fraud allegations against the business empire. The Adani Group denied any wrongdoing.