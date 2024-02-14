Adani Green Energy likely to tap dollar bond market in March

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy is likely to raise $500 million by issuing dollar bonds in March, two officials aware of the plans said, making it the first Adani group company to return to the overseas bond market in a year.

"The company is doing the groundwork and talking to investors to get a sense on pricing," said a foreign banker, who is a part of the discussions.

"Once there's more clarity on pricing and demand, they will finalise the details and tap the market," the banker said.

Part of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, Adani Green is likely to use some of the proceeds from the proposed bond issue to refinance existing debt that will mature this year, the officials said.

Both the officials and the banker spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Adani Group did not respond to Reuters' e-mail seeking comment.