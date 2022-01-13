Adani Group, Korea's POSCO to develop steel mill

Adani Group, Korea's POSCO to develop steel mill in Gujarat

The investment is estimated to be of about $5 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 10:27 ist
POSCO already operates a 1.8-million-tonne cold-rolled and galvanised mill in the western state of Maharashtra and supplies parts to auto makers. Credit: iStock Photo

Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment is estimated to be of about $5 billion, the statement said, adding that the non-binding agreement intends to help both companies collaborate further in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics.

The Indian conglomerate did not immediately respond to a query on individual investments.

POSCO already operates a 1.8-million-tonne cold-rolled and galvanised mill in the western state of Maharashtra and supplies parts to auto makers.

Last year, Adani Group had said it will invest $20 billion in renewable energy over the next 10 years and also aims to make its port business a net-zero carbon emitter by 2025.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, is the country's biggest coal trader and has faced criticism from climate activists for its push to operate the Carmichael mine in Australia, one of the world's biggest greenfield coal projects in recent years.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Adani Group
POSCO
steel mills
Gujarat
Business News

What's Brewing

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 