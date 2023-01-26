Adani Group says evaluating taking action against Hindenburg Research

Adani Group said on Thursday it is evaluating relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for "remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg Research, which accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.

Hindenburg has a track-record of finding corporate wrongdoings and placing bets against the companies.

What is the Hindenburg Research?

Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm which analyses equity, credit and derivatives. On its website, Hindenburg says it looks for "man-made disasters," such as accounting irregularities, mismanagement and undisclosed related-party transactions. The company invests its own capital.

It was named after the high profile disaster of the Hindenburg airship in 1937 which ignited as it flew into New Jersey. After finding potential wrongdoings, Hindenburg usually publishes a report explaining the case and bets against the target company, hoping to make a profit.

How many companies has Hindenburg targetted?

Hindenburg has flagged potential wrongdoing in at least 16 companies since 2017, according to its website. Last year, it took a short and then a long position in Twitter Inc. In May, Hindenburg said it was short because it believed that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take the company private could get repriced lower if the world's richest person walked away from the deal. In July, Anderson disclosed a "significant long position," betting against Musk. The deal for Twitter closed in October at the original price.

