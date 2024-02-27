Adani invests Rs 3,000 crore to build two local defense factories

By P R Sanjai

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate started two defense facilities in northern India this week at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, bolstering the country’s campaign to become self-reliant and promote local manufacturing.

Built by Adani Defence & Aerospace, a closely held firm in the Adani Group, at Kanpur in the Uttar Pradesh state across 500 acres, these factories will produce small, medium and large caliber ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police, according to Karan Adani, founder’s son who’s overseeing the fledgling defense business.

The factories will produce 150 million rounds of ammunition annually — roughly a quarter of India’s requirements — and cater to the diverse needs of Indian Armed Forces, he said during the inauguration on Monday.