Adani opens South Asia's largest ammunition, missiles complex

Kanpur: The Adani Group on Monday announced opening of two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles - the largest in South Asia - as it consolidates its presence in defence manufacturing.

Adani Defence Y Aerospace has invested over Rs 3,000 crore in the factories that are spread over 500 acres and will manufacture full spectrum of ammunition.

"These cutting-edge facilities, which are first of their kind in the private sector in India, will provide a significant impetus to the nation’s self-reliance and technological advancement in defence," it said in a statement.

The facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and GOC-in-C of Central Command Lt Gen N. S. Raja Subramani.

"The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike 'Operation Bandar', a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India's strategic assertiveness over external threats," the statement said.