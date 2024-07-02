Adani Ports given extension for dredging activities in Kerala harbour, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Port Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday said Adani Ports has been given an extension to complete the dredging activities in the navigation channel of nearby Muthalappozhi harbour, which has been witnessing frequent boat accidents and deaths for some years.

While giving a reply during the question hour, the minister said the government had entered into an agreement with the Adani Ports in this regard in 2018, and the contract expired on June 11 this year. However, the company was given an extension to complete the work as it was delayed, he said.

When legislator Saneesh Kumar Joseph (Congress) asked whether the government would be ready to take action against the port authorities for failing to fulfill its assurance, the minister, who spoke on behalf of Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan in his absence, didn't give a clear reply.