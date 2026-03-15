<p>Mumbai: In what would lead to execution of one of the big power projects, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-power">Adani Power</a> Ltd (APL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects (USCTPP).</p><p>The LoA follows Adani Power’s success in a highly competitive bidding process, where the company emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder, offering power at a combined tariff of Rs 5.30/kWh. </p><p>The supply of power under the proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31.</p><p>This achievement marks yet another PSA win for APL during a period of renewed surge of investments in the thermal power sector. Adani Power has established itself as a leading provider of new generation capacity, supporting the nation’s goal of adding 100 GW of thermal power capacity by the year 2032. </p><p>During FY25-26, APL has won five long-term PSA bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW.</p><p>“With India’s power demand continuing to rise steadily, long-term and reliable capacity addition is critical to ensure energy security,” said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Ltd.</p><p>“This LoA from MSEDCL reflects the competitiveness of Adani Power’s cost structure, our ability to deliver dependable baseload power and our commitment to supporting India’s growing electricity needs through long-term partnerships.</p>.<p>As India’s leading private power producer, we are keen to support Maharashtra’s and the nation’s ambitious development goals with reliable and affordable electricity supply,” he added.</p>.'Haifa employees are safe': Adani Ports and SEZ amid US-Israel strike on Iran.<p>With this development, Adani Power has now tied-up long-term PSAs of 13.3 GW out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline, marking a significant step towards its stated objective of securing almost its entire capacity under such contracts.</p>.<p>More than 95% of Adani Power’s current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term PSAs, while over 55% of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year PSAs, providing strong visibility and stability of volumes and revenue.</p>