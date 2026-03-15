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Adani Power wins 1,600 MW supply contract from MSEDCL

The supply of power under the proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGautam AdaniAdani PowerEnergy

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