Adani raises $15 bn in equity, debt in comeback strategy after Hindenburg rout

But on a cumulative basis, Adani Group's market cap is about 25 per cent below its previous record of Rs 19.23 lakh crore, reached before the Hindenburg Research report published on January 24. This has been helped by Supreme Court observations that Hindenburg's report could not be considered as 'credible' and nor should media reports be treated as 'gospel truth' as also the US government's dismissal of the charges.