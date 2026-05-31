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Adani says US legal issues behind it, bets on AI-driven infrastructure boom

The Adani Group has faced scrutiny from US authorities over bribery allegations linked to its renewable energy business, charges the conglomerate has denied.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsAdani GroupGautam AdaniArtificial IntelligenceAIbusiness

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