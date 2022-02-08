Adani Wilmar valued at Rs 32,433 crore in market debut

Edible oil maker Adani Wilmar rose as much as 8.5 per cent to Rs 249.5 early on Tuesday as it debuted on the National Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at Rs 32,433 crore ($4.35 billion).

The listing comes amid volatility in broader equities as central banks across the globe tackle high inflation and expectations of higher interest rates push foreign investors to exit domestic markets.

The company's shares opened at Rs 227, a 1.3 per cent discount to the initial public offering price of Rs 230, before rising as high as Rs 249.5. The stock was trading 8.35 per cent higher at Rs 249.15 by 1028 IST.

The shares were listed at a discount "owing to the weaker sentiments of the secondary market in the last few trading sessions," said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

"Given (the company's) wide distribution, healthy financials, strong brand recall, increasing reach and household consumption, its prospects appear to be optimistic over the long term."

The IPO by the consumer goods joint venture between billionaire Gautam Adani-chaired Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group was downsized to Rs 3,600 crore and in late January the offering was subscribed 17.37 times.

