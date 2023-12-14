Addressing AI skill gap shouldn’t be an afterthought, says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: There is a significant gap in talent to fulfil the emerging needs of industries looking to leverage artificial intelligence, Minister of State for Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday, speaking at the second day of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in New Delhi.

Bridging this gap between a skilled workforce and industry requirements will require a collaborative effort between the government, academic institutions and technology-focused companies, which will need to transcend geographical borders across international academic networks and industries, he added.

“It is clear that there is going to be a huge talent deficit in the field of AI. There is an urgent need for our academic institutions, whether in the UK, Japan or India, to really understand this and start delivering the talent that this AI ecosystem will require,” the minister highlighted.