Adidas drops pro-Palestine model Bella Hadid from ad campaign for 1972 Munich Olympics sneakers

Sportswear giant Adidas on Friday announced that it was dropping pro-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid from an ad campaign for re-launched retro sneakers commemorating the 1972 Olympics in Munich, that saw several Israeli athletes massacred by a Palestinian group.

The decision came in the wake of a controversy after Adidas relaunched the SL72, a shoe first showcased by athletes at the 1972 Munich Games.

Despite initially picking Hadid—a US-born model with Palestinian roots and a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights—Adidas took a U-turn after pro-Israeli groups took issue with the American model sporting the retro sneakers.

The Israeli embassy in Germany even called out Adidas on social media, saying, "Guess who the face of the campaign is? Bella Hadid, a model with Palestinian roots who has spread anti-Semitism in the past and incited violence against Israelis and Jews."