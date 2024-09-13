Adobe shares slump as AI software competition hits earnings forecast

Shares of Adobe fell over 8 per cent in premarket trading on Friday, after the Photoshop maker's disappointing quarterly earnings forecast sparked fears that returns from its push towards artificial intelligence design will take longer to materialize.

As one of the world's largest software companies, Adobe has been heavily investing in AI image and video generation to maintain its top spot in the design software industry amid rising competition from well-funded startups like Stability AI and Midjourney.

The company on Thursday projected fourth-quarter revenue between $5.50 billion and $5.55 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $5.61 billion.