Myntra CFO Ramesh Bafna, CMO Harish Narayanan quit

After CEO, Myntra CFO Ramesh Bafna and CMO Harish Narayanan step down: Report

Nandita Sinha, who is set to join Myntra from group company Flipkart, will succeed Nagaram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 14:20 ist
Nagaram will be at Myntra till December-end to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to be associated in an advisory role. Credit: iStock Photo

After Amar Nagaram quit last month after leading the company as the CEO for nearly three years, the chief financial officer of Flipkart's fashion portal Myntra, Ramesh Bafna, and Harish Narayanan, the chief marketing officer, have also resigned.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Nagaram in an email to the employees said that the Flipkart Group CFO, Sriram Venkatraman, will act as its interim CFO “for the next few months”. 

Also read: Myntra appoints Nandita Sinha as CEO

“Harish and Ramesh have been passionately invested in Myntra’s growth and evolution over the years. Along with being inspiring leaders, we have all known them as mentors, friends, and guides. They will continue in their roles at Myntra till January 2022, to help ensure a smooth transition,” Nagaram reportedly said.

Nandita Sinha, who is set to join Myntra from group company Flipkart, will succeed Nagaram. Her appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and she will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Meanwhile, Nagaram will be at Myntra till December-end to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to be associated in an advisory role.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Myntra
business
Business News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

 