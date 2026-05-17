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After groceries, VCs bet on 10-minute home help for tackling household chores

The broader home services sector is projected to approach $100 billion by 2030, while less than 5% of the market is currently organised through digital platforms.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:59 IST
Business Newshousehold

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