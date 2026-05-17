<p>Bengaluru: The 10-minute delivery playbook is now moving into homes. Quick home services platforms Pronto and Snabbit have together raised over $100 million — $45 million and $56 million, respectively — in recent months. Both are scaling across India, sending cleaners, laundry staff, and dishwashing help to doorsteps in 10-30 minutes. VCs are backing the space for its size and untapped opportunity.</p><p>Recently, Pronto raised $20 million from venture capitalist Lachy Groom, and two months ago, the quick home services startup raised $25 million from Epiq Capital and General Catalyst, among others. Within a few months, the company’s valuation doubled to $200 million. </p><p>“This suggests confidence in both Pronto and the broader quick home services market. At the same time, the real test will be consistency in service quality, repeat usage, pricing and operational execution. In this category, long-term growth will likely depend on how well platforms balance customer experience with scalable and reliable service ecosystems,” Somdutta Singh, Serial Entrepreneur, and Founder and CEO of Assiduus Global, said.</p> .<p>DH spoke to Pronto and Snabbit, apart from other venture capitalists, to understand the fast-growing instant home services market. According to Singh, Urban Company, Pronto and Snabbit together reached 10.4 million MAUs (monthly active users) in March, which shows that consumers are beginning to use these services more regularly. </p><p>The market is moving into daily household support like cleaning, laundry and kitchen prep. </p><p>“The opportunity is strong because Indian households already depend heavily on informal home help. Platforms can bring reliability, speed and structure to this demand. As the category scales, companies that build strong customer trust, efficient operations and supportive ecosystems for service professionals are likely to see stronger long-term adoption,” she added.</p> .<p>At 22, Anjali Sardana founded Pronto in February 2025. Within 15 months of launch, Pronto had scaled to 10 cities, 26,000 daily bookings, 6,500 trained and background-verified Pronto professionals, and about $60 million in total capital raised at a $200 million post-money valuation, making Pronto one of the fastest-capitalised full-stack service startups in the Indian market at this stage. Anjali graduated from Georgetown University, Washington DC, with a B.Sc. in Biology in May 2024. Prior to founding Pronto, she worked in Private Equity at Bain Capital. Currently, Pronto is present in 10 cities and across 190 micro-markets.</p><p>“We are planning to go deeper into the cities where we already operate to further strengthen our presence and customer experience. We are also hiring across different functions and broadening our supply infrastructure. A meaningful portion of the capital is going into our training programmes and into opening additional hubs within the neighbourhoods we currently serve. We are investing heavily in the technology infrastructure that holds the platform together as volumes grow,” Anjali said.</p> .<p>On the supply side, Pronto has gone from 1,440 Pros in January to about 6,500 today. It is currently serving about 26,000 bookings per day, up from about 3,000 daily bookings five months ago. “We don’t see quick home services as a separate category. We believe that the total addressable market for quick home services is the same as home services. The category has historically been underserved. Most households in urban India rely on informal help, sporadic aggregator bookings or doing the work themselves. Reliable supply changes customer behaviour very quickly. Households that begin using Pronto regularly fold the service into their weekly routines, and spend per household grows, as we cover more of the work inside their home,” Anjali added.</p><p>Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit is currently facilitating about 40,000 jobs per day across its operating markets. It recently crossed the 1 million jobs a month milestone in March 2026. It currently operates across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane), Delhi NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad), Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, covering more than 140 micro-markets.</p> .<p>Going forward, its focus is on deepening density within existing micro-markets, expanding across more neighbourhood clusters within current cities and building presence across the country’s top-10 metros.</p><p>Snabbit recently shifted its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru, to tap into the city’s tech talent pool.</p><p>A Snabbit spokesperson said they are also continuing to invest in service reliability, operational efficiency and expert-centric infrastructure, including safety systems and workflow tooling that can support sustainable long-term scale for the category. “At a broader level, we believe quick home services has the potential to become a large, high-frequency consumer behaviour category in India, similar to what quick commerce achieved for grocery and daily needs delivery,” the spokesperson said.</p> .<p>Snabbit believes quick home services represent one of the largest untapped consumer internet opportunities in India. The broader home services sector is projected to approach $100 billion by 2030, while less than 5% of the market is currently organised through digital platforms.</p><p>Informal and underserved market</p><p>Despite being a large and highly-frequent consumer need, the category remains fragmented, informal and underserved from a technology and reliability standpoint.</p> .<p>At the same time, this category is powered by a massive, but historically invisible workforce, especially women whose labour has long-remained outside formal, structured systems, said Snabbit, which currently works with more than 15,000 experts across its operating markets.</p><p>Snabbit’s operating model is built around hyperlocal clustering, where experts typically move between nearby jobs on foot within a 200-400-metre radius. That density creates a strong flywheel. Customers benefit from lower wait times and more reliable service, while experts see higher utilisation, lower idle time and more predictable earnings. “Over time, we believe sustainable economics in this category will come from retention, operational efficiency and marketplace density, rather than excessive subsidisation. At the same time, we are building the category with an expert-first approach through investments in safety, workflow efficiency and support systems, including initiatives such as Snabbit Kavach, interest-free credit and other welfare initiatives,” the spokesperson said.</p> .<p>Recently, in its report, BofA Securities said InstaHelp has the potential to be a stock price driver for Urban Company, just the way Blinkit was to Eternal’s stock price. It estimates the addressable market of InstaHelp to be higher than UC’s core business by FY30.</p><p>Last year, Urban Company launched InstaHelp. It has fulfilled 2.7 million orders in Q4, with March alone crossing 1.1 million orders.</p><p>In his letter to shareholders, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Founder and CEO of Urban Company said InstaHelp can become a large, strategically-important vertical, and that they are deliberately investing ahead of the curve to capture that opportunity.</p><p>From near-zero at the start of FY26, the company exited Q4 at 2.7 million orders and Rs 40 crore of NTV (Net Transaction Value). Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss was Rs (119) crore, reflecting two-sided subsidies to densify the network, supply onboarding, and marketing for new trials. “Losses will stay elevated in coming quarters, as we invest to cement leadership,” Bhal said.</p> .<p>All these platforms said they see huge opportunities ahead of them in this particular market.</p><p>“The quick service market is being driven by rising dual-income households, urbanisation and growing comfort with app-based convenience, which has led the ecosystem to witness over 10 million monthly active users. What this market is solving for is not just getting support or service a click away, it is solving and structuring an age-old traditional market by bringing in timeliness, framework and redressal,” Archana Jahagirdar, MD and CEO, Rukam Capital, said. </p><p>Owing to the convenience it offers, the segment is projected to grow at a rate of 18-22% to reach Rs 8,500-8,800 crore by F30. The platforms that solve and standardise the quality of the service, institutionalise at scale and manage to move beyond metros will own a generational category, Jahagirdar added.</p>