After retail and telecom, Ambani casts eye on financial services, new energy business

'We, at Reliance, have a deep-rooted belief that sustainability is an integral part of enterprise growth,' Ambani said. 'Our goal is to become net carbon zero by 2035.' Reliance is investing Rs 75,000 crore spanning renewables, storage and hydrogen, including what it claims will be the world's largest green energy equipment 'giga-complex' and a 100-gigawatt capacity goal.

'The development of giga factories at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar is progressing rapidly,' Ambani said. 'The transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is going to be a crucial milestone in our history.' Reliance, he said, has a proven record of creating value through transformational changes, be it the digital revolution through Jio, transforming consumer experience and the retail landscape in India or the integration of refining and petrochemicals businesses into the oil to chemicals value chain.