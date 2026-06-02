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After Taiwan, South Korea overtakes India as world’s sixth-largest stock market

India, meanwhile, has been dragged lower by a weakening rupee, record foreign outflows and a dearth of companies directly linked to the AI infrastructure.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewsSouth KoreaTaiwanStock marketbusinesscompanieskorean

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