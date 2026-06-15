Agentic chaos looms as firms deploy AI agents sans governance

<p>Mumbai: Every organisation now talks about deploying thousands of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> agents, which set goals and make decisions on their own, but what if there are no proper guardrails or audits? This will lead to chaos and companies’ costs will go up at the same time. Firms have now realised that it is not about the numbers — even if one agent is deployed, it should deliver value for the investment. At the same time, there are growing concerns among enterprises that there is little impact when it comes to outcomes. On top of it, trust, security and governance play a very significant role.</p>.<p>From autonomous enterprise and interaction with technology to enterprise software transformation and business outcomes, top executives of SAP, a leader in enterprise applications and business AI, at the company’s flagship SAP NOW AI Tour India in Mumbai, recently, discussed the potential opportunities of AI in supporting business tasks, the need to act with greater agility, and how AI is the backbone of the Autonomous Enterprise.</p>.<p><strong>Regulating the landscape</strong></p>.<p>“Agents without governance can lead you into a situation where there are different pieces of code and agentic AI that are roaming across your enterprise systems without control over which data they are accessing, and worse, without control over who is able to see that data,” Manos Raptopoulos, Global President, Customer Success – Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Member of the Extended Board, SAP SE, said.</p>.Indian firms to invest $25.9 million in AI, expect 45% jump in 2 years: SAP findings .<p>Addressing the gathering, he warned that there is a real danger if you don’t govern and regulate your agentic landscape: you end up in a situation of agentic chaos. This is where SAP steps in with the vision of autonomous enterprise, because “we have introduced the concept of a verified agent, so an agent cannot be deployed and cannot have access to an SAP system without first being verified, and there are certain qualities attached to it. One is the quality of observability. You cannot allow an agent to operate on your business data without understanding how the agent presumes. That’s the concept of observability.”</p>.<p>There is the concept of traceability. An agent is fundamentally different from any other piece of technology, because it can actually act on your system. “Whenever you look back, you need to be able to trace exactly the steps and the reasoning that this agent took in order to make that action,” Raptopoulos said, stressing the need for compliance.</p>.<p>If an agent is acting upon a system which holds your financial data, and you use that system in order to report that data to the markets or to your shareholders, your auditor will not allow this agent to be deployed.</p>.<p>If you apply agentic AI and transform processes, you give your company a competitive edge, and that edge actually translates into customer and business value. Every employee equipped with the right agent can increase their productivity, but the moment of trust is very important, Raptopoulos said, adding that in their autonomous enterprise there is always a human in the loop until one makes sure that the agent is performing the task in the way it should be performed.</p>.<p>“You might decide to remove human oversight and render a process completely autonomous, and that puts you in the driver’s seat,” he said.</p>.<p>The company also released findings that are part of the SAP Value of AI Report 2026, based on a global study conducted in collaboration with Oxford Economics, surveying 2,600 business leaders across 13 countries, including 200 respondents from India.</p>.<p>It found that 55% of organisations have employed dedicated AI leaders to scale adoption — the highest globally. It also pointed out that Indian businesses balance AI optimism with caution, as almost 8 in 10 organisations are not convinced that their upskilling can keep up with AI advancements.</p>.'We are putting more human intelligence than AI in our printers': Epson India President Samba Moorthy.<p><strong>Data quality issues</strong></p>.<p>AI governance remains in focus as businesses say they’re not fully ready when it comes to skills (11%) and processes (14%). About 76% of organisations face challenges with incomplete data, while 67% of enterprises struggle with low-quality data.</p>.<p>SAP’s vision of the Autonomous Enterprise focuses on helping organisations bring together AI, data, and business processes to drive more-connected, trusted, and responsible business outcomes at scale.</p>.<p>Manoj Swaminathan, General Manager and CPO Business Suite, Finance & Spend, Member of the Extended Board of SAP SE, told DH that in terms of frontier models in the market today, there are net new models being created and there are remarkable innovations happening around the reasoning models, which is a new category of specialised language models.</p>.<p>He added that the future is going to be interesting in terms of what these reasoning models can do and it is only going to get better.</p>.<p><strong>Humans and agents working together</strong></p>.<p>Swaminathan also said that when we think about agents and the existing set of AI capabilities that are embedded within the applications, they can’t be operating in silos, because a change in finance has an impact possibly somewhere else as well.</p>.<p>Every time we talk about autonomous, an important question that arises is: Are we going to actually remove people or replace them with agents?</p>.<p>Swaminathan said, “Absolutely not! Humans are indeed the ones who are able to actually define the policies that guardrail these assistants based on the data, business situations and events that happen within the four walls of your organisations. Every time we talk about an autonomous domain, like autonomous finance, you have assistants, with a set of agents and every agent having skills that give you not just automation, but intelligence and optimisation as well, so you could realise unique value with AI,” he concluded.</p>