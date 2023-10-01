Aging trees show a crisis looms for the world’s everything oil

In palm-producing regions of Malaysia and Indonesia, where the pandemic led to a critical shortage of the manual labor on which the industry depends, an army of farmers has been postponing the inevitable. Squeezed by high costs and falling yields, many smallholders argue they can’t replant — and have no choice but to keep going.

The result is a significant delay to plantation renewal that will dent harvests in coming years, constraining exports from two countries that account for 85 per cent of global production, which in turn may reduce profits for cultivators while pushing up global prices.

Oil World, a market researcher, warned last month of the consequences of an “alarming decline” in average yields due to slow replanting. Annual output growth may fall to 1.8 million tons or less in the 10 years to 2030, from an average of 2.9 million tons in the decade to 2020, the Hamburg-based outfit estimated. The El Nino weather phenomenon won’t help, and in the year ending September 2024, the annual output increase could be the smallest amount in four years.