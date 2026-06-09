AGNIT Semiconductors launches advanced testing lab at IISc with Rs 3 crore investment

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor company AGNIT Semiconductors launched its new testing laboratory at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on Tuesday. </p><p>Backed by a Rs 3 crore investment, the facility will boost the country's indigenous semiconductor testing and validation ecosystem for high-power RF (radio frequency) applications.</p>.‘Semiconductor market is projected to reach around $200 billion by 2035’: NITI Aayog .<p>The laboratory will enable AGNIT to perform in-house PCB assembly, power amplifier board characterisation and qualification testing, with significantly faster turnaround times, the company said.<br><br>Hareesh Chandrasekar, Co-founder & CEO, AGNIT Semiconductors, said, “India’s semiconductor ambitions require not only chip design and fabrication capabilities but also robust indigenous validation and reliability ecosystems. This facility marks an important milestone in AGNIT’s growth journey as we continue building advanced semiconductor capabilities under the vision ‘Make in India for the world’. Having a dedicated in-house testing ecosystem will allow us to move faster from development to deployment, strengthen product performance, and better support the evolving requirements of telecom and defence customers.”<br><br>Prior to this, AGNIT Semiconductors relied on shared IISc-based infrastructure. The new laboratory at IISc will strengthen AGNIT’s in-house testing capabilities and enable closer integration with the design and fabrication teams. Supported by a team of 5–8 engineers and researchers, the lab is expected to accelerate the commercialisation of indigenous GaN technologies across telecom, satellite communications, next-generation wireless systems, and defence applications.<br><br>The company also plans to establish facilities to perform comprehensive accelerated lifetime testing and qualification of military-grade components.<br>Till date, AGNIT Semiconductors has raised a total funding of Rs 60 crore from investors such as 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock. The company is now focused on scaling its GaN semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, with a vision to produce 100K chips over the next 24 months. </p>