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AGNIT Semiconductors launches advanced testing lab at IISc with Rs 3 crore investment

Backed by a Rs 3 crore investment, the facility will boost the country's indigenous semiconductor testing and validation ecosystem for high-power RF applications.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:13 IST
Business NewssemiconductorIISc

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