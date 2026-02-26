<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI">Artificial Intelligence (AI)</a> is now embedded across 20 industry verticals, and in deeptech, it continues to lead, capturing 91% of total capital deployed, according to Nasscom and Zinnov Indian Tech Startup Report 2025.</p><p>In 2025 alone, startups raised $9.1 billion, a 23% YoY increase in funding from $7.4 billion in 2024, and deeptech raised $2.3 billion, up 37% YoY compared to $1.6 billion in 2024. AI accounts for 84% of deeptech startups and 91% of deeptech funding. The report highlighted that deeptech investment remained active in 2025, with seed and early-stage companies accounting for about 35% of total tech funding. This shows sustained entry-stage participation. Also, policy support and rapid advancements in Generative AI sustained strong investor attention.</p><p>“India’s startup ecosystem is entering a more disciplined phase of growth, and AI is clearly at the centre of this transition, emerging as core infrastructure for India’s next innovation cycle. This signals growing global confidence in India’s ability to build, deploy, and commercialise AI at scale across sectors ranging from enterprise software and cybersecurity to defence and industrial systems,” Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.</p><p>“The next chapter will be defined by how effectively we translate AI innovation into market adoption, intellectual property, and globally-competitive platforms,” he added.</p>.Deeptech startup Tattvam AI raises $1.7 million.<p>While AI dominates, investor attention is selectively expanding toward applied deeptech domains such as IoT and data-driven technologies. The report highlighted that AI is now embedded across 20 industry verticals.</p><p>Across tech startups, seed-stage deals dominate, and late-stage deal flow remains weak. About 74% of all funding deals in 2025 were seed and early-stage deals, compared to 93% in 2024.</p><p>The report also said that in India, ecosystem maturity should be defined by operational outcomes, rather than aspirational metrics, such as the number of unicorns.</p><p>Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, “India has already proven its ability to create startups at scale. The defining question now is how consistently we convert innovation into sustainable, revenue-backed growth. Capital is returning, but it is rewarding execution, customer validation, and repeatable value-creation. The ecosystems that will lead the next decade will be those that institutionalise demand, shorten the journey from Seed to Series A, and build predictable commercialisation pathways.”</p><p>If India can systematically transform prototypes into paying customers, it will not only remain one of the world’s largest startup hubs — it will become one of the most globally-competitive, Natarajan added.</p>