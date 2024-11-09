Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

AI Express plans more international flights; to have over 110 planes by March 25

The airline, which recently completed the merger of AIX Connect with itself, has a fleet of around 90 aircraft and the count is expected to cross 110 by the end of this fiscal.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 09:04 IST
Business NewsAviationAir IndiaAir India Express

Follow us on :

Follow Us