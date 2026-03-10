AI impact: Important to invest in large-scale reskilling & responsible governance, says Kris Gopalakrishnan

<p>Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder and CII Past President Kris Gopalakrishnan said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/artificial-intelligence-poses-highest-risk-to-white-collar-jobs-meity-secretary-s-krishnan-3835305">Artificial Intelligence</a> will displace jobs. He cited World Economic Forum (WEF) data that said 85 million jobs will be displaced globally by 2025-2027, and that AI and automation will simultaneously create 97 million new roles, resulting in a net increase of 12 million jobs.</p><p>Though the net may be positive, Gopalakrishnan pointed out that the person who loses a data entry job today cannot automatically become a prompt engineer tomorrow. Delivering the keynote address here on Tuesday at the CII Karnataka State Annual Meeting 2025-26, he said that India has a particular challenge, as we have a vast workforce in routine cognitive tasks, back office processing, basic customer service, document handling, and entry-level accounting. </p><p>These are precisely the tasks that AI automates, and many of these workers are in tier-2 and tier-3 cities with limited access to retraining infrastructure. "The visible impact will be felt meaningfully within five to 10 years. This is not a problem for our successors, it is ours," he said.</p><p>Gopalakrishnan also said that three things must happen at scale-reskilling, social security frameworks calibrated to the speed of AI adoption and education reforms.</p><p>He also said that AI is a transformative technology that will fundamentally redefine what is possible for economies, industries, and societies. The choices we make today as companies, as institutions and as a nation will shape the country's economic trajectory for decades to come.</p><p>Nvidia Managing Director – Asia South, Vishal Dhupar said everybody feels something is going to happen to their jobs. He added that there is a lot of confusion between a task and a job and people mix these two things. "Task is what you do every day and job is your purpose. Coding is a task and designing a platform is a job," he said.</p><p>As AI moves beyond assisting human judgment to enabling autonomous decisions, trust becomes the critical link between advanced technology and human confidence. This trust must be built through strong ethical frameworks, transparent governance, and accountability — ensuring that AI not only drives efficiency and innovation, but also supports responsible and sustainable industrial transformation, Rabindra Srikantan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council 2025–26 and Managing Director, ASM Technologies, said.</p>.Bengaluru tops list of cities with most AI-related job openings, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai follow.<p>Earlier, addressing the CII Karnataka Annual Meeting, Industries Minister MB Patil said that Karnataka is entering a new phase of industrial transformation where AI, advanced manufacturing, and trusted digital ecosystems will redefine global competitiveness. "With over 800 R&D centres, 18,000+ startups, and nearly 35% of India’s Global Capability Centres, Karnataka is uniquely positioned to lead this transition. Our focus now is not only on ease of doing business, but on the speed of doing business supported by policy stability, digitalised compliance, and a strong innovation ecosystem that empowers industry to scale responsibly and sustainably," he said.</p><p>Also, a panel discussion on 'Industrial AI Transformation and Talent Integration,' was held. N Venu, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Karnataka and MD & CEO – India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy & MD, Hitachi India said, “Industrial AI is reshaping manufacturing by enabling faster, data-driven decisions across operations and value chains. The real opportunity lies not just in deploying advanced technologies, but in integrating them seamlessly with legacy systems, skilled talent, and trusted digital frameworks. Organisations that successfully combine human expertise with intelligent systems will unlock higher productivity, resilience, and long-term industrial competitiveness.”</p><p>At this meet, CII Karnataka also announced the election of New Office bearers for CII Karnataka State Council for the year 2026-27. Guruprasad Mudlapur, President, Bosch Group in India & MD, Bosch Ltd elected as the Chairman and Sam Cherian, MD, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd will serve as the Vice Chairman.</p>