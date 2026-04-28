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AI, IndiGo, SpiceJet seek ATF price relief; say airline industry on verge of 'stopping operations'

With an unprecedented rise in jet fuel prices and exorbitant crack/differential between crude and ATF, the federation said the operation of airlines is being challenged in totality.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir IndiaAirlinesSpicejetATF

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