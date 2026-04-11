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AI-infused models reshape IT firms’ workforce strategies

Analysts said one of the most significant forces driving these changes is the hyper-competitive pricing environment and the need to cut costs to maintain profitability.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:12 IST
Business NewsIT firms

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