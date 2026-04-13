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'AI is a culture and change transformation, and not just a technology shift': Satish H C, Executive Vice President at Infosys

In practice, this means wiring AI into the enterprise such that it can reason, learn, and adapt—without undermining the existing deterministic controls.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:39 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAI

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