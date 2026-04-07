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'AI is accelerating cybersecurity risks at unprecedented speed': World Economic Forum

In the survey, 73% of respondents reported that they or someone in their network had been personally affected by cyber-enabled fraud over the course of 2025.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:50 IST
Business NewsWorld Economic ForumArtificial Intelligencebusiness

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