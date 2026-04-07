<p>Bengaluru: AI-related vulnerabilities are increasing, with about 87% of APAC organisations having experienced the same in 2025. This is the fastest-growing category of cyber risk, and 93% of APAC leaders expect AI to be the most-consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, published in collaboration with Accenture. It said that this year’s findings show a clear shift against the weaponisation of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply-chain risks.</p>.<p>Top concerns heading into 2026 are data leaks linked to Gen AI (41%) and advancing adversarial capabilities (26%). Geopolitics is also a defining feature of cybersecurity, as in 2026, 64% of organisations are accounting for geopolitically-motivated cyberattacks, such as disruption of critical infrastructure or espionage, followed by disinformation at 49%.</p>.<p>In the survey, 73% of respondents reported that they or someone in their network had been personally affected by cyber-enabled fraud over the course of 2025.</p>.West Asia crisis | 'Data centres seen as strategic targets, escalation could take form of cyberwarfare': Experts.<p>With 93% of APAC leaders expecting AI to be the most-consequential force shaping the future of cybersecurity, organisations are significantly increasing their vetting of AI tools from 48% in 2025 to 70% in 2026, indicating that more organisations are now prioritising official safety standards and responsible management over rapid adoption.</p>.<p>Jacky Fox, Global Lead, Security Strategy Practice, Accenture, said, “Globally, we’re seeing cyber fraud escalate, and AI heighten exposure in ways that challenge even the most-prepared organisations. Across the APAC region, the impact is sharp, as rapid technological adoption confronts a complex threat landscape."</p>.<p>"Organisations must strengthen oversight of AI systems, work closely across sectors to address fast-evolving risks, and invest in skills and capabilities needed to reduce widening resilience gaps. Building collective resilience is no longer optional — it is essential to ensure trust and stability in a more interconnected and unpredictable digital world," she added.</p>.<p>The report added that 66% of APAC respondents were directly affected by or knew someone impacted by cyber-enabled fraud in 2025.</p>