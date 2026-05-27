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AI-led demand to triple data centre capacity to 5 GW by 2030

The report also said that rising AI adoption could drive deployment of 650,000 to 700,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) in the country's data centres over the next five years
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:45 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligencecloudData centre

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