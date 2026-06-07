AI, market strategy and execution key to startup success: Experts

<p>Mysuru: The 'Mundhe Banni Meetup', an event on entrepreneurship and innovation, at the RP Singhania Auditorium on the JSS Science and Technology University campus, in Mysuru on Saturday, brought together industry leaders, academicians and ecosystem enablers for a panel discussion and sessions focusing on the role of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI), market strategy and execution in shaping startup success.</p><p>Addressing a press meet, in Mysuru, on Saturday, Ravi Shankar, founder of AIM High Consulting, said the present era reflects both opportunity and uncertainty. Quoting Charles Dickens’ famous line, he said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” He noted that while access to information has expanded significantly, it has also led to shrinking attention spans and reduced depth of engagement.</p><p>Describing AI as the “elephant in the room,” Ravi said that the technology should be seen as a collaborator rather than a threat, with the potential to create new industries and opportunities. “Entrepreneurship has become more accessible, with digital platforms enabling individuals to build and scale ventures even from smaller cities like Mysuru,” he added.</p>.The next step for startup India. <p>B Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER, stressed that the need for strong market understanding and practical exposure before launching a venture. He advised students to gain hands-on experience, particularly in areas such as marketing, to better understand industry dynamics. “The importance of validating ideas and securing proof of concept, noting that innovation need not always be radical but can succeed through differentiated execution,” Suresh highlighted.</p><p>Offering an industry perspective, J T Jyothirmayee, Founder of HiveMinds, said, “Execution and market timing are more critical than the uniqueness of an idea”. She observed that real-world business environments are often unpredictable and require continuous adaptation.</p><p>Jyothirmayee outlined key startup approaches, including identifying a clear problem, building minimum viable products (MVPs) and validating market demand before scaling. She added that early-stage ventures should focus on niche segments to establish initial traction. Founder of HiveMinds cautioned that even advanced AI-driven solutions may fail if they do not align with customer needs and willingness to pay.</p>