Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

AI not going to eliminate us; we'll do more & be busier: Cognizant's Babak Hodjat

Hodjat, who is the AI pioneer, said he knows it is kind of counterintuitive, but each time a technology like this has come along that made us more productive, it also made us busier.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 00:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 00:22 IST
Business NewsAICognizant

Follow us on :

Follow Us