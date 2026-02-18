<p>New Delhi: Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India should be open-source and follow the blueprint of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), especially Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that led to success in financial inclusion, former CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“Our digital ecosystem worked because our models were open-sourced. My view is that there has to be a layer of digital public identity in AI, on top of which we should allow the private sector to open and compete,” Kant said at the India AI Impact Summit.</p>.<p>Kant, who served as India’s G20 Sherpa during its presidency year, said the digital public infrastructure helped India leapfrog decades of progress in the payments system.</p>.Bill Gates' 'will or won't' at AI Summit leads to political mudslinging, Congress asks 'is PM scared' over Epstein row.<p>He warned that without a framework for DPI the AI could end up creating a deeply unequal society.</p>.<p>“The challenge is whether we can ensure AI reaches the population below the poverty line, whether it can be used to transform the lives of citizens in the Global South and whether it can be used to improve learning, health outcomes, and nutritional standards,” Kant remarked, while participating in a panel titled 'AI for India's Next Billion: Intergenerational Insights for Inclusive and Future-Ready Growth'.</p>.<p>Kant said India is contributing more data to AI development than the US. “If you look at OpenAI, ChatGPT, we are providing more data than the US — 33% more,” he specified.</p>.<p>“These large language models are getting better and better on the basis of data from the Global South. It is essential that this contribution translates into benefits for these regions,” he added.</p>.<p>Dismissing the concerns over job losses due to AI adoption, Kant said technological revolutions historically generate new forms of employment rather than eliminating jobs.</p>.<p>“No technology ever leads to lost jobs. It creates new jobs, but of a different kind,” he said.</p>.<p>Kant said the true measure of AI success should be its ability to improve lives, particularly in the Global South, rather than simply boosting the market valuation of large technology firms. </p>