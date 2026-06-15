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'AI strategy should not be around single-model dependency'

'That's a new kind of risk nobody had in their vendor assessment framework.'
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:43 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAI

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