Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

AI takes centre-stage in India's online travel market

MakeMyTrip and ixigo have announced collaborations with US-based AI major OpenAI, against the backdrop of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 18:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 18:07 IST
Business NewsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us