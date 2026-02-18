<p>Bengaluru: In a push to enhance experiential travel and move beyond conventional search-led discovery, tech-driven travel companies are leveraging artificial intelligence.</p><p>MakeMyTrip and ixigo have announced collaborations with US-based AI major OpenAI, against the backdrop of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.</p><p>Accordingly, MakeMyTrip plans to deepen AI-led travel discovery and capture high-intent queries through the partnership. The company is integrating OpenAI’s APIs into its app to enable users to move seamlessly from conversational inspiration to booking via its Myra interface. </p><p>The move positions MakeMyTrip at the centre of AI-driven travel planning, shifting from passive search visibility to active participation in conversational discovery.</p><p>The integration will help translate evolving travel intent into structured, bookable options across flights, hotels and ancillary services.</p><p>“Our collaboration with OpenAI ensures that when travellers begin their journey through conversation, MakeMyTrip becomes a seamless extension of that process. Anchored in our proprietary travel data, AI can move beyond inspiration to deliver personalised, bookable outcomes at scale,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.</p>.MakeMyTrip ties up with Zomato to roll out 'Food on Train' offering.<p>The company has embedded AI and machine learning across the travel lifecycle — from inspiration and search to booking and post-sales support — through proprietary models built on large language architectures and travel-intent data.</p><p>Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International, OpenAI, said the integration would make travel planning “feel less like filtering and more like a conversation”.</p><p>Meanwhile, ixigo’s expanded collaboration with OpenAI aims to scale AI deployment across ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus platforms. The company will use OpenAI’s Enterprise APIs to integrate advanced AI tools and next-generation coding models across its technology stack, enabling autonomous workflows, AI-driven assistants and new customer use cases.</p><p>ixigo said it has been an early AI adopter, with 90% of its voice and chat customer support already end-to-end AI-driven, alongside applications in engineering, marketing and operations.</p><p>“We have been an early mover on AI since 2012, and are now entering an era where every company must become an AI diffusion company,” said Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo.</p>