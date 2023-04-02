AI, the way forward for the healthcare sector: Aster DM India CEO

Dr Nitish Shetty, who assumed charge at the helm of Aster DM Healthcare India on April 1, spoke to DH’s Shakshi Jain elaborating on the healthcare giant’s expansion and investment roadmap, challenges, goals during his tenure as the chief executive, besides his views on the sector and the myAster app that the multinational firm plans to launch later this year.

Edited excerpts.

How do you see the organisation changing in the next five years?

Aster is a forward-looking organisation and so while we continue to grow our presence on the ground via expansion, a lot of focus is also going to be on the digital solutions that will transform healthcare delivery.

Elaborate on the myAster app that the company plans to launch later this year?

myAster will be a super app for our patients. It is a one-of-its-kind app wherein all things healthcare can be accessed in one app - from appointments, lab services, ambulance services, in-patient admissions to pharmacy, etc. it’s a 360-degree approach to healthcare.

What are the MNC’s expansion plans for India?

Over the next few years, Aster DM Healthcare will aggressively add both greenfield and brownfield capacity to its core hospital business in South India.

The work on the 550-bed Aster Capital in Trivandrum is in full swing and we have already announced the Rs 500 crore commitment to Tamil Nadu to set-up hospitals, labs and pharmacies. Work on the new 200-bed Aster Hospital in Kasaragod has begun. Another 100 beds (each) will be added to Aster Hospital, Kannur and Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The work on the Phase-II, 275 bed Aster Whitfield hospital in Bengaluru is nearing completion. Aster will broaden the reach of its pharmacies and diagnostic centres by expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

What are your goals for the company during your tenure as the chief executive?

Revenue growth, enhanced patient experience, fostering innovation and sustaining the strong company culture.

How do you plan to overcome challenges that face the organisation, in your new role?

Aster can overcome key challenges related to regulatory compliance, financial growth stability and talent management by taking a comprehensive and strategic approach that involves leveraging technology solutions, developing partnerships and fostering a positive work culture.

What is the latest technology offering that you think can prove to be revolutionary for the healthcare industry in India?

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics will have a huge impact on shaping the future of healthcare delivery. Aster aims to improve the health outcomes for patients using digital technologies that are transforming hospitals and the care continuum from conventional ageing infrastructure to a “health system without walls”. With the growing interest in health IT, AI is seen as a helping hand for clinicians. With this vision, Aster CDHE plans to realise modern technologies like big data and analytical tools, cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), containerisation, AI/ML (machine learning) models and extended reality (XR) for a broader societal impact.

What do you think is the Indian healthcare industry lacking today?

This is an interesting phase in the healthcare industry. The pandemic acted as a catalyst for the adoption of technology, and today we are witnessing the transformation of the sector by way of AI, ML and data analytics. An increase in the number of medical schools, funds allocated to primary care, and a focus on hygiene, sanitation would surely help in the long run. India’s rapid adoption of technology and affordable, quality health services will surely generate a lot of interest among patients, thus giving a boost to the medical value tourism industry.