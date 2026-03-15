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Air India, Air India Express curtails ad-hoc flights from India to UAE on March 15

This comes following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 04:14 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationAir IndiaUAEAir India Express

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