<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> and Air India Express are compelled to curtail their ad-hoc operations for March 15, the company said on Monday. This comes following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities. </p>.<p>Here are the flights that will be operated subject to slot availability and condition prevailing during the time of operation. </p><p>Air India: Operating one Delhi–Dubai return flight; four of the five planned Dubai flights are cancelled.</p><p>Air India Express: Operating one Delhi–Dubai return flight; five of six Dubai flights are cancelled.</p><p>Abu Dhabi: All five Air India Express flights cancelled.</p><p>Sharjah: Air India Express plans to operate flights to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>Ras Al Khaimah: Air India Express will operate Ras Al Khaimah–Kozhikode and Ras Al Khaimah–Kochi flights.</p>