<p>Mumbai: In a development that shook the country’s aviation sector amid the escalating West Asia conflict, Air India’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson—who has been commanding the transformation of the flagship airline—has resigned.</p><p>The resignation of the chief of the Tata Group-owned airline comes within a year of the devastating June 12, 2025 crash of Boeing B787 Dreamliner aircraft at Ahmedabad, shortly after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London-Gatwick, causing death of 260 people, including 241 on board.</p>.Right time to hand over reins for the next phase of Air India's rise: Campbell Wilson.<p>Besides, Air India witnessed operational delays, rising losses, a slower-than-expected turnaround, and faced geopolitical disruptions.</p><p>The Tata Group took over Air India from the government on January 27, 2022. </p><p>Wilson has been serving as CEO & MD of Air India since July 25, 2022.</p><p>Wilson, a veteran in the aviation industry, will remain in the role until his successor is announced.</p><p>The Board of Air India has constituted a committee to find a successor in the coming months.</p><p>Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Tata Sons Chairman and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024. </p><p>Since then, he has worked to ensure the organisation and leadership team are on a stable footing for the transition.</p><p>“The four years since Air India’s privatisation have seen the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices along with renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating,” said Wilson.</p><p>According to him, the airline has seen complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new physical products, and deployment of elevated service standards on the ground and in the air, as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet.</p><p>“The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now underway,” he said.</p><p>“Critical enabling infrastructure, including South Asia’s largest training academy, two flight simulator facilities, a flying school and a greenfield maintenance, repair and overhaul base, has also been initiated to support the scale, standards and ambition of the new Air India,” Wilson added.</p><p>“With these foundational blocks now settling and a brief window until deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise. It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful organisation and its people,” he added.</p><p>Chandrasekaran said that he wishes to place on record deep appreciation for Wilson’s leadership and contribution over four years.</p><p>“It is worth acknowledging the numerous external challenges navigated by the Air India team, including prolonged post-Covid supply chain constraints that have impacted delivery of new aircraft and retrofit programmes, as well as major geopolitical and other headwinds,” he said.</p><p>“Campbell and his team have demonstrated tenacity and resolve and have aligned an organisation drawn from many backgrounds behind the shared goal of building the new Air India that is now emerging,” he added.</p>