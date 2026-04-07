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Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson's resignation comes at turbulent times

The resignation of the chief of the Tata Group-owned airline comes within a year of the devastating June 12, 2025 crash.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir India

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