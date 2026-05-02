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Air India CEO search narrows to Singapore Air executive Kannan and insider Aggarwal, sources say

Singapore Airlines holds a roughly 25 per cent stake in Air India, with the ⁠rest owned by Tata Sons.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:26 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaSingapore Airlines

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